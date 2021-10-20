Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZION. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.65.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $64.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average of $56.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

