Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CFO Robynne Sisco Sells 5,889 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total transaction of $1,596,449.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, October 15th, Robynne Sisco sold 5,941 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,604,604.69.

WDAY stock opened at $277.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,540.30 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.50. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $201.62 and a one year high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Workday by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

