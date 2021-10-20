Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa Sells 25,353 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 25,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $1,867,501.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 23,616 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $1,734,831.36.

On Friday, September 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 36,722 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $2,742,031.74.

On Wednesday, September 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 16,382 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,366.62.

On Wednesday, August 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 23,628 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $1,675,934.04.

On Monday, August 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 33,434 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $2,411,260.08.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $74.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.79. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $76.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -824.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $119.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.50 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 6,725.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,131 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,326,000 after buying an additional 1,333,306 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 276.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 386,786 shares of the software’s stock worth $24,201,000 after buying an additional 284,042 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 65.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 699,531 shares of the software’s stock worth $48,247,000 after buying an additional 276,600 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth approximately $15,711,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 26.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 763,422 shares of the software’s stock worth $52,653,000 after buying an additional 158,578 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALTR. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

