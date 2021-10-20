Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa Sells 25,353 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 25,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $1,867,501.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 23,616 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $1,734,831.36.
- On Friday, September 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 36,722 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $2,742,031.74.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 16,382 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,366.62.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 23,628 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $1,675,934.04.
- On Monday, August 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 33,434 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $2,411,260.08.
Shares of ALTR stock opened at $74.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.79. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $76.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -824.89 and a beta of 1.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 6,725.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,131 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,326,000 after buying an additional 1,333,306 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 276.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 386,786 shares of the software’s stock worth $24,201,000 after buying an additional 284,042 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 65.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 699,531 shares of the software’s stock worth $48,247,000 after buying an additional 276,600 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth approximately $15,711,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 26.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 763,422 shares of the software’s stock worth $52,653,000 after buying an additional 158,578 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ALTR. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.
Altair Engineering Company Profile
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
