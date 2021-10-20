Cpmg Inc Buys 683,871 Shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Stock

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) major shareholder Cpmg Inc bought 683,871 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $5,300,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ APEN opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $251.15 million, a PE ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 2.21. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.85.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 243.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 14.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 43.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the first quarter worth about $82,000. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.