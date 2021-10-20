Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Points International Ltd. provides a range of e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators. It is the owner and operator of Points.com, the world’s leading reward program management Web site. Points.com is an online loyalty program management portal, where consumers can earn, buy, gift, share, swap and redeem miles and points with some of the loyalty programs and retail partners. Developed in partnership with Travelocity, Book with Points is a service, which allows consumers to search for, book and then directly pay for travel reservations using a mix of loyalty currency and cash with no blackout dates or capacity controls. The company has client or strategic operating relationships with the world’s leading loyalty programs. Participating programs include American Airlines AAdvantage program, Aeroplan, AsiaMiles, British Airways Executive Club, Wyndham Rewards, Delta SkyMiles and InterContinental Hotels Group’s Priority Club Rewards. Redemption partners include Amazon.com and Starbucks. “

Separately, Northland Securities raised shares of Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Points International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

NASDAQ PCOM opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.89. The company has a market cap of $259.26 million, a P/E ratio of -59.83 and a beta of 1.57. Points International has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.45 million. Points International had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Points International will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Points International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Points International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,054,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Points International by 838.1% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after buying an additional 379,794 shares in the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

