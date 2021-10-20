AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $5,964,755.32 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 50,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total value of $5,964,755.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cascade Investment, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 53,434 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $6,266,739.52.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 61,388 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $7,065,758.80.

On Monday, October 11th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 36,686 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $4,327,847.42.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 25,659 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $2,945,140.02.

On Monday, October 4th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 23,503 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $2,826,000.72.

On Friday, October 1st, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 60,299 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $7,190,655.75.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 183,783 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $23,463,575.61.

On Monday, September 27th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 222,744 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $27,871,956.72.

On Friday, September 24th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $7,205,437.98.

AN stock opened at $115.44 on Wednesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $129.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,584 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth $1,156,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist upped their price target on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

