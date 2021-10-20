Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 9,554 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,221 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,554 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,732,000 after buying an additional 127,081 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,814,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,897,000 after buying an additional 147,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,335 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

