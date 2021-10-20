Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autohome during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Autohome during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Autohome during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Autohome by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Autohome during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATHM shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.34.

ATHM stock opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $147.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

