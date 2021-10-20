Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 102.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SENEA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,899,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,453,000 after purchasing an additional 99,696 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Seneca Foods stock opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $466.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.75. Seneca Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $62.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.58.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $235.04 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 24.63%.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.