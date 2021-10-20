The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $794,000 Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Middlesex Water worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Middlesex Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Middlesex Water news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total value of $320,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,714.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $33,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,150. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $105.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $63.56 and a 1-year high of $116.39.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 27.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

