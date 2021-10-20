Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. MIK Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

EB stock opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.41. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 119.11% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Eventbrite news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $92,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

