Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Barclays

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

AM has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.93.

Shares of AM opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $232.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.81 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AM. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Antero Midstream by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,675,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 222,012 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 588.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,513,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,529 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 84,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 24,077 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 296.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 455,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 340,410 shares during the period. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

