Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $27.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

