BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Shares of BLFS opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 701.28, a PEG ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $251,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $738,904.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 224,840 shares of company stock valued at $10,398,661. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 50.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,636,000 after purchasing an additional 590,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 44.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,896,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 583,954 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 350,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after acquiring an additional 344,463 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at $13,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

