Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Short Interest Up 23.7% in September

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the September 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SFRRF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sandfire Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sandfire Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Get Sandfire Resources alerts:

Shares of SFRRF opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.06. Sandfire Resources has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $7.60.

Sandfire Resources Ltd. engages in the production and sale of copper, gold, and silver. It operates through the following segments: DeGrussa Mine, Exploration and Evaluation, and Other Activities. The DeGrussa Mine segment consists of the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in Bryah Basub mineral province of Western Australia.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.