Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $25.00, but opened at $23.71. Cullinan Oncology shares last traded at $23.71, with a volume of 200 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 12,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $376,837.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ansbert Gadicke sold 7,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $214,715.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,563 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,717. Company insiders own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullinan Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $936.57 million and a P/E ratio of -3.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.29.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

