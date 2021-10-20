Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Pivotal Research

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its price target reduced by Pivotal Research from $8.25 to $8.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SIRI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sirius XM from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.33.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 120.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 767.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 331.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 13.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

