Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CEO Jude Bricker Sells 1,050,000 Shares of Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CEO Jude Bricker sold 1,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $32,844,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SNCY opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.85.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $149.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNCY shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 2.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 8.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

