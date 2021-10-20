Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Upgraded at Rowe

Rowe upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SKX. Williams Capital upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $2,269,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $40,169.61. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,700. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2,392.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth about $155,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

