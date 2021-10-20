Invacare (IVC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Invacare has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $225.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Invacare to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IVC stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54. Invacare has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $160.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

In related news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invacare stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,764 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,540 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.45% of Invacare worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IVC shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Invacare in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

