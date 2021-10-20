Short Interest in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Increases By 31.0%

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 421,800 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the September 15th total of 321,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total value of $149,399.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,106.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 142 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.16 per share, with a total value of $40,634.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,912.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Medifast by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Medifast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Medifast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Medifast by 1,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Medifast by 1,264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MED stock opened at $196.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.22. Medifast has a twelve month low of $139.59 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medifast will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MED shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$395.00 price target on shares of Medifast in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

