Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases New Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 294,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,069,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. Analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

