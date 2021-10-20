Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CSD stock opened at $66.20 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF has a 1-year low of $42.34 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.70.

Guggenheim Spin-Off ETF, formerly Claymore/Beacon Spin-Off ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Beacon Spin-off Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs included in the Index).

