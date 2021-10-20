Short Interest in IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Grows By 31.3%

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the September 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGXT opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.75. IntelGenx Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $64.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative net margin of 422.71% and a negative return on equity of 1,071.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter.

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. is a oral drug delivery company, which focuses on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm technology platform. Its products include rizaport, tadalafil, loxapine, and montelukast. The company also offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical services, such as pharmaceutical research & development, clinical monitoring, regulatory support, tech transfer & manufacturing scale-up and commercial manufacturing.

