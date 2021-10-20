Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes Position in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 55.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 1,754.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 237.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $238,000. 40.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEVL stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.43. Level One Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $225.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Level One Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

