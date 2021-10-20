Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,131 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in HDFC Bank by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in HDFC Bank by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,513,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,589,000 after buying an additional 916,136 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $582,000. 17.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $78.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $56.86 and a 1 year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.