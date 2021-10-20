Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $458,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV) by 80.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,753 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 81,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF stock opened at $100.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.88.

