First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 3.59% of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RNDV opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.52. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 1 year low of $20.71 and a 1 year high of $33.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

