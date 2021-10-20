Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 23.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,110 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avid Technology by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,326,000 after purchasing an additional 125,437 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 52,013 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $12,897,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 49.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVID opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.82. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $94.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVID shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 13,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $490,305.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 728,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,690,194.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 12,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $445,248.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,305. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

