Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 19,696 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,696 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.51% of TriMas worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TriMas by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in TriMas by 234.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 86,237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TriMas by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 64,934 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,222,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,396,000 after purchasing an additional 196,294 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 17,217 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriMas alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average is $31.37. TriMas Co. has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $36.62.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $218.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.83 million. Analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.