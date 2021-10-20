Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 20,339 Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,843 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,339 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,514,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 783.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 27,536 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $977,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average is $43.51. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $49.83.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $56.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Several research firms have commented on BMTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bryn Mawr Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

