Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,653 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,229 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in City were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of City in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of City by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of City by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of City in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Grace Capital increased its stake in shares of City by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 3,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $86,049.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of City stock opened at $77.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.09 and a 200 day moving average of $77.54. City Holding has a fifty-two week low of $55.34 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. City had a net margin of 35.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

City Company Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

