Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stock Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,696 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.27% of NETGEAR worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 469.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 29.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 523.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 79.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $890,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Westhead sold 4,803 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $157,394.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,982.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,457 shares of company stock worth $2,634,392. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BWS Financial decreased their price objective on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

NETGEAR stock opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.80. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

