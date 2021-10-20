State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 13,000 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 9.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 86.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 113,508 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 3,731.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications in the second quarter worth $216,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56. The company has a market cap of $831.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.40. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.46%.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

