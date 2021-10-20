State of Wisconsin Investment Board Makes New $108,000 Investment in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $818,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 321.6% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 182,593 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $709,000. 51.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:III opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Information Services Group had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

