JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 26,682 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,682 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $10,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 18.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 40.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,346,000 after purchasing an additional 49,623 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Donaldson by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,222,000 after purchasing an additional 58,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCI opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.35 and a 200-day moving average of $62.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

