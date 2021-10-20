SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Given New $37.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

SM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SM Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.22.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $32.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 6.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.64.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $563.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in SM Energy by 84.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

