ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.59 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will report sales of $6.59 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.32 billion and the highest is $6.92 billion. ViacomCBS reported sales of $6.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year sales of $28.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.41 billion to $28.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $29.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.51 billion to $30.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $27,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

