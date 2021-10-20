Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 7,186 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 219,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,186 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $7,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 28.8% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Insteel Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insteel Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Insteel Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IIIN opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $735.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.01. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $160.74 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 8.77%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

In related news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $183,194.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,053.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H O. Woltz III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,531 shares of company stock valued at $648,718. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

