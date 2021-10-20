BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,544,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,290 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $53,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 69,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $847,959.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $115,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,749 shares of company stock worth $2,252,202 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

ACEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accel Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.92.

Shares of ACEL opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $201.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.47 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

