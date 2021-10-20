BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,646,963 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,903 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.96% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $54,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 15.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 304,870 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,420,925 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after buying an additional 52,633 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,649,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,605,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 19.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 815,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 132,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE:YPF opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.98. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.06). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

