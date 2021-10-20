BlackRock Inc. Has $56.34 Million Holdings in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,472,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,254 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.29% of Qualtrics International worth $56,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $475,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,917,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,291,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,540,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $83,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $236,800. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

XM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

NYSE:XM opened at $43.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.84. Qualtrics International Inc. has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $57.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.66 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

