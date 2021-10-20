$345.17 Million in Sales Expected for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will announce sales of $345.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for South State’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $334.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $354.40 million. South State posted sales of $385.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover South State.

Get South State alerts:

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.76 million. South State had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 28.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSB shares. Truist dropped their price target on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 price objective on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens downgraded South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

South State stock opened at $77.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.06. South State has a one year low of $54.85 and a one year high of $93.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.28%.

In other South State news, CFO William E. V. Matthews bought 1,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in South State by 158.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,875 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of South State by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of South State in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in South State in the first quarter valued at $960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South State (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.