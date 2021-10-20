BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 19.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,359,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,972 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $57,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeff Sweetser sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $50,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,524.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,750 over the last ninety days. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAX opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $70.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -131.36.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.38 million. On average, analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

