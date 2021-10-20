BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $59,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAGG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $54.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.27. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $56.71.

