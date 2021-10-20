Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) Short Interest Up 31.6% in September

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the September 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Freedom Acquisition I stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.72. Freedom Acquisition I has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Freedom Acquisition I stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,247 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.16% of Freedom Acquisition I worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

