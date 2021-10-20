Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MNDT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

MNDT opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. Mandiant has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

