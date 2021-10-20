Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INDP opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.62. Indaptus Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $28.83.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($5.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Indaptus Therapeutics will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development and clinical trials. The company develops formulations of drugs using its proprietary gastric retention technology, the Accordion Pill. The Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing efficient gastric retention.

