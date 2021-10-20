US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $42.00.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.
NASDAQ ECOL opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.54. US Ecology has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.53 million, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.19.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 287.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in US Ecology by 4.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in US Ecology by 67.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in US Ecology in the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in US Ecology by 1,670.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.
About US Ecology
US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.
