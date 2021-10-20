US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $42.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ ECOL opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.54. US Ecology has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.53 million, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.19.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $240.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.70 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that US Ecology will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 287.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in US Ecology by 4.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in US Ecology by 67.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in US Ecology in the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in US Ecology by 1,670.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

