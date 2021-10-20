Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Up to $1.65

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.65, but opened at $1.70. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 148,724 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.26.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 2.18.
About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
