Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Up to $1.65

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.65, but opened at $1.70. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 148,724 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.26.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 2.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,874,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,735 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,629,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 241.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,269,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966,751 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 8,348,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,402 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,369,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 51,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

